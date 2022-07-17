Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $100.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.58 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

