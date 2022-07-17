Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires 327 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 0.1 %

YETI stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.77 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.