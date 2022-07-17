Covenant Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens cut their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Stock Up 4.9 %

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

