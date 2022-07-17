Covenant Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 28,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 192,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.71 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

