Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $11.20 Million Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,217 shares during the period. Trade Desk comprises about 3.0% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 84.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director David B. Wells acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

