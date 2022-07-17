Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 24,639 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up 1.4% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,165 shares of company stock valued at $7,998,221 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.42. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.08.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

