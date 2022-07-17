Covenant Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.59. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FAST. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,937. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,913 shares of company stock worth $146,107. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.