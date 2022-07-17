Covenant Asset Management LLC Takes $3.34 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,547 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 3.2 %

AMD stock opened at $81.11 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $133.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

