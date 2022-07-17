Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.76 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.56.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
