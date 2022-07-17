Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK opened at $2.76 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.