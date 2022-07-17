Credit Suisse Group Cuts Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $134.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $169.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Axon Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.00.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 182.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.