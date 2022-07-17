Credit Suisse Group Raises Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $29.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.14.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $21.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

