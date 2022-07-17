Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
DHY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.55.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
