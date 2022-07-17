Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 18th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

DHY opened at $1.88 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.