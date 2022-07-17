Credits (CS) Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Credits has a market cap of $1.86 million and $28,835.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.