Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creek Road Miners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the June 15th total of 73,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Creek Road Miners Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRKR opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36. Creek Road Miners has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Creek Road Miners Company Profile

Creek Road Miners, Inc engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

