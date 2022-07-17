Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.
Cricut Stock Performance
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity at Cricut
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,174,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,739,547.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 290,604 shares of company stock worth $3,658,768. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Cricut
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
