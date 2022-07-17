Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.70 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Cricut alerts:

Cricut Stock Performance

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. Cricut has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.22 million. Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 42,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $587,096.24. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,174,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,739,547.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 290,604 shares of company stock worth $3,658,768. 16.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cricut by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.