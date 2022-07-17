CryptoBlades Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00007613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.8% against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,859 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

