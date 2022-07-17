CryptoBlades Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (SKILL)

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoBlades has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00007613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 494.8% against the dollar and now trades at $616.70 or 0.02898479 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00022617 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001926 BTC.
About CryptoBlades
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,859 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
