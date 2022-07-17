Crypton Market Capitalization Hits $4.17 Million (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last week, Crypton has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $111,011.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00003000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00041029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,829.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Crypton Profile

CRP is a coin. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,668,278 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypton

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.