Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Short Interest Update

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,700 shares, a decrease of 58.2% from the June 15th total of 431,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Cyren Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYRN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 241,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00. Cyren has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market cap of $10.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

Cyren ( NASDAQ:CYRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter. Cyren had a negative return on equity of 125.40% and a negative net margin of 85.30%. The firm had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Cyren as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Cyren

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

