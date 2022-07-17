Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 909,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 6.2% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.13% of Danaher worth $266,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Danaher by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 3.1 %

DHR opened at $255.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $270.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.54.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

