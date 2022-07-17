Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Lowered to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $320.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.54.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.57%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

