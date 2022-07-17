DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $1.40 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00006649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $99.02 million and $1.97 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 463.4% against the dollar and now trades at $570.55 or 0.02715273 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00023572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,232 coins and its circulating supply is 70,881,033 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker.

DAO Maker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.