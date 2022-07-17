DATx (DATX) Trading Down 15.1% This Week

DATx (DATX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One DATx coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DATx has a market capitalization of $9,887.30 and approximately $2,128.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DATx Coin Profile

DATX is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

