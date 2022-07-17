DATx Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DATX)

DATx (DATX) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. DATx has a total market cap of $9,998.65 and $2,157.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATx has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DATx

DATX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 coins. The official website for DATx is www.datx.co. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DATx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DATx is a new blockchain working in collaboration with QTUM Foundation and Avazu (advertising platform). It aims for users to become empowered stakeholders in the advertising space and advertisers will get returns by ad reach and revenue generated. The platform leverages on blockchain technology, and combines with artificial intelligence and big data solutions so that way ad spending can be properly tracked and accounted for. Their token DATx is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

