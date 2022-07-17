Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in June

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
Shares of Decibel Cannabis stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
About Decibel Cannabis
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products, including vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, and cannabis extracts.
