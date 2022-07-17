Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Exchanges

Delphy (DPY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $336,765.11 and $17,815.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Buying and Selling Delphy

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

