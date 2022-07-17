Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of DLTNF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
