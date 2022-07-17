Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $270.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.73.
Shares of AMT stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.
In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
