Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $270.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($295.00) to €284.00 ($284.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Tower from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $292.73.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $257.20 on Thursday. American Tower has a 12-month low of $220.00 and a 12-month high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,739 shares of company stock worth $6,940,290 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.