Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Target Price to $9.00

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Custom Truck One Source from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Custom Truck One Source Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $5.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Insider Transactions at Custom Truck One Source

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $289,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,415,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,941.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 812,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Custom Truck One Source by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 423,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, other infrastructure-related industries in North America. It operates through Equipment Rental Solutions, Truck and Equipment Sales, and Aftermarket Parts and Services segments.

Featured Stories

