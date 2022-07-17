Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Target Price to $146.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.29.

TT stock opened at $129.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $150.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

