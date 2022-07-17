Dev Protocol Market Cap Hits $315,758.46 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $315,758.46 and approximately $437.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000101 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008071 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

