Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 16.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $316,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 1.4 %

DEO stock opened at $174.73 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $166.24 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($50.55) to GBX 4,500 ($53.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($55.90) to GBX 4,400 ($52.33) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.