Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives $74.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DCBO. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Docebo from C$63.50 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Docebo alerts:

Docebo Trading Down 0.1 %

DCBO opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. Docebo has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $92.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $882.56 million, a P/E ratio of -59.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70.

Institutional Trading of Docebo

Docebo ( NASDAQ:DCBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.95 million. Docebo had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 13.02%. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Docebo by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Docebo by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Docebo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.