DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the June 15th total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocGo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DocGo by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DocGo in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DocGo by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DCGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of DocGo from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

DocGo Price Performance

NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,341. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. DocGo has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.86.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocGo will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

DocGo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.