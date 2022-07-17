Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.46 billion and approximately $301.53 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024610 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00258923 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001404 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.
- Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.
- ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000113 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.
- Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002605 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.