Dogecoin Price Tops $0.0638 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0638 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $8.46 billion and approximately $301.53 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00258923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001404 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

