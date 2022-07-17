DOGGY (DOGGY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $282,941.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $282,941.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00035030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001865 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,293,947 coins.

Buying and Selling DOGGY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOGGY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOGGY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOGGY using one of the exchanges listed above.

