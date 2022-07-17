DOGGY (DOGGY) Hits 1-Day Volume of $282,941.00

DOGGY (DOGGY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, DOGGY has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One DOGGY coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DOGGY has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $282,941.00 worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004709 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00035030 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00022041 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001865 BTC.
About DOGGY
DOGGY’s total supply is 4,041,293,947 coins.
Buying and Selling DOGGY
