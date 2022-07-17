DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Down 34.2% in June

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the June 15th total of 67,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DSL stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.02.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,124,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

