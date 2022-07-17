Dynamite (DYNMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24,469.00

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $5,152.27 and approximately $24,469.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.03 or 0.00480012 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000997 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.02289241 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

