Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) & Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Rating) and Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort $395.38 million 2.75 $68.49 million $4.02 14.36

Monarch Casino & Resort has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Earthworks Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 65.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Monarch Casino & Resort shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monarch Casino & Resort has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earthworks Entertainment and Monarch Casino & Resort’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Monarch Casino & Resort 18.30% 18.48% 11.60%

Summary

Monarch Casino & Resort beats Earthworks Entertainment on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,400 slot and video poker machines; approximately 37 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk featured approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space; approximately 1,100 slot machines; approximately 40 table games; 10 bars and lounges; 4 dining options; 516 guest rooms and suites; banquet and meeting room space; a retail store; a concierge lounge; an upscale spa and pool facility; and a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as valet parking with a total parking capacity to approximately 1,500 spaces. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

