Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $121.00 at UBS Group

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $142.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.80.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $84.95 and a 52 week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,615,000 after purchasing an additional 394,406 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,994,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,875,000 after purchasing an additional 138,868 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12,812.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,825,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,648,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,695,000 after acquiring an additional 179,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.