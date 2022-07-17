Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the June 15th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

Shares of Eastside Distilling stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. Eastside Distilling has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 68.39% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

