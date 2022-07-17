Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $178.00 to $156.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ETN. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN opened at $128.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.79 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.