EDC Blockchain (EDC) Market Capitalization Tops $128,834.61

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $128,834.61 and approximately $2.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,949.53 or 1.00000529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00042790 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004701 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024375 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

