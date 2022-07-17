Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE EGO opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.38.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 12,500.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.