Emerald Advisers LLC Has $31.79 Million Stock Position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,030 shares during the period. BRP Group makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BRP Group were worth $31,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BRP Group by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 166,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 52,137 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in BRP Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,622,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in BRP Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Trevor Baldwin acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $274,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,789.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,017.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin purchased 12,000 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $274,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,789.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 27,059 shares of company stock worth $596,033 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRP opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.32 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BRP. UBS Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

BRP Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.