Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Integer were worth $19,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 136,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $67.77 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $101.61. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Integer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

