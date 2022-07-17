Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Five Below were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 8.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 118,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.73 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Five Below from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Five Below from $249.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

