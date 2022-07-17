Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,263 shares during the quarter. Palomar accounts for 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Palomar were worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Palomar by 21.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 24.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Palomar by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,533,982.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palomar Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $55.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.18. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $97.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PLMR. Barclays dropped their price target on Palomar from $85.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Palomar Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Further Reading

