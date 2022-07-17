Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

ESRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.88.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Empire State Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:ESRT opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.65. Empire State Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.