Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Enhabit Stock Up 7.2 %

NYSE EHAB opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

Enhabit Company Profile

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

