Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.
Enhabit Stock Up 7.2 %
NYSE EHAB opened at $18.53 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
Enhabit Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enhabit (EHAB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Enhabit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enhabit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.